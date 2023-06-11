Loaded gun and ammunition seized following attempted traffic stop: WRPS
A Cambridge man has been arrested and charged with several offences after Waterloo regional police say an attempted traffic stop resulted in the seizure of a loaded gun.
In a press release, police said the incident happened Saturday around 10:15 p.m.
Police tried to pull over a vehicle they saw speeding in the Franklin Boulevard and Adam Street area of Cambridge but the driver refused to pull over and fled the area.
The release said police were able to locate the driver by checking the vehicle’s registered owner’s address.
According to WRPS, a loaded gun was found on the man and following a search of a residence, police seized a rifle, ammunition and a ballistic vest.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with the following:
- Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration
- Dangerous operation of a vehicle
- Flight from police
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Careless use of a firearm (five counts)
- Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
The man was held in police custody for a bail hearing.
