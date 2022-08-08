Loaded gun and drugs found during traffic stop for speeding in Lakeshore

A 41-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after police say a loaded gun and drugs were found during a traffic stop on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.

Just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 6, a Lakeshore OPP officer saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 401 and a traffic stop was initiated.

While speaking with the driver, the officer discovered the driver had an outstanding arrest warrant.

As a result of the investigation, the driver was placed under arrest and a search incident to arrest resulted in police seizing suspected cocaine and opiates.

Police say they searched the vehicle and located more suspected opiates, drug paraphernalia, a quantity of cash, and multiple prohibited weapons including a loaded handgun.

Orlando Anthony Newman, 41, from Windsor has been charged with the following:

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (eight counts)

Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon (three counts)

Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was Firearm

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin) · Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 - 888 - 310 - 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.