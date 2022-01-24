Loaded gun, drugs, cash seized at Metrotown: Burnaby RCMP

A man has been taken into custody after Mounties received reports of a weapon at Metrotown mall.

Burnaby RCMP announced the arrest on Twitter Monday, saying frontline officers seized a number of items from the suspect, including a loaded handgun.

Frontline officers responded to a weapon report at Metrotown.



One man was taken into custody.



Items seized:



Firearm

Loaded mag

$1,600+ cash



Suspected:



Cocaine

Fentanyl

Heroin

Meth



The man also had 2 outstanding LMD warrants



Special thanks to Metrotown Security#TeamWork pic.twitter.com/7TlIhwH7O4

More than $1,600 in cash and what is believed to be cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and crystal meth were also seized at the scene.

RCMP said the man had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, and thanked security officers at Metrotown for their help tracking him down.