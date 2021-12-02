Loaded gun, drugs found during police foot chase in Barrie neighbourhood

Police say a loaded gun and drugs were found discarded while officers searched for two suspects accused of stealing a woman's purse in a northwest Barrie neighbourhood on Wednesday.

According to police, they received a call about a woman running after a man in the Burns Circle area.

Police say two men stole the woman's purse, which contained "a significant amount of money."

Officers called in the K9 unit and tactical support to search for the two suspects and say one man was found in a nearby backyard.

Police say the second suspect was located inside a Barrett Crescent residence.

A 20-year-old Pickering man and a 22-year-old Scarborough man were arrested and charged with theft, and weapons and drug charges.

Both were scheduled for a bail hearing in Barrie on Thursday.

Police ask that if anyone finds anything that appears to be out of place in the Burns Circle, Barrett Crescent, Dickens Drive or Mowat Crescent, to contact them immediately.