Loaded gun, drugs seized during Barrie arrest

A Wasaga Beach man accused of resisting arrest and carrying a loaded gun faces numerous drug and weapons charges.

Police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at a residence on Wellington Street East in Barrie on Saturday.

During the investigation, officers say that the passenger failed to comply with a court order.

A release issued on Tuesday says officers attempted to arrest the 26-year-old man when "a struggle ensued," and the man "attempted to access a pouch he was wearing around his waist."

Police say a fully loaded firearm was inside the pouch. They also say suspected fentanyl and cocaine were found inside the vehicle.

Officers arrested the driver, a 49-year-old man, and both were taken into custody.

Police charged one man with breaching a court order and firearm and drug offences. He has a future court date to answer to the charges.

The other man was charged with drug-related offences and is scheduled to appear in court next month.