Loaded gun, drugs seized during Barrie arrest
A Wasaga Beach man accused of resisting arrest and carrying a loaded gun faces numerous drug and weapons charges.
Police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at a residence on Wellington Street East in Barrie on Saturday.
During the investigation, officers say that the passenger failed to comply with a court order.
A release issued on Tuesday says officers attempted to arrest the 26-year-old man when "a struggle ensued," and the man "attempted to access a pouch he was wearing around his waist."
Police say a fully loaded firearm was inside the pouch. They also say suspected fentanyl and cocaine were found inside the vehicle.
Officers arrested the driver, a 49-year-old man, and both were taken into custody.
Police charged one man with breaching a court order and firearm and drug offences. He has a future court date to answer to the charges.
The other man was charged with drug-related offences and is scheduled to appear in court next month.
