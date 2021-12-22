Loaded gun, drugs, stolen licence plates seized in Barrie traffic stop
Police say they found a loaded gun and drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Barrie, plus a cannabis cigarette on the driver's lap.
Officers say they stopped the vehicle on Tuesday in the area of Essa Road and Highway 400 and arrested the man after finding he was a suspended driver.
"A search of the vehicle resulted in officers locating a loaded 9mm Glock handgun, cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth, cannabis and stolen licence plates," a police release issued on Wednesday stated.
In all, police charged the 28-year-old Brampton man with 20 offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, and having cannabis readily available while driving.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
The accused was held in custody to wait for a bail hearing.
