The OPP says a home invasion occurred on Manly Street in Midland, Ont. on Tues. March 9, 2021 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)

Two men are under arrest and facing multiple charges following a home invasion in Midland overnight on Tuesday.

Provincial police say they took a call from a Manly Street resident who told officers he could hear someone breaking into his home.

The resident gave police a description of the suspects, one of whom he said was armed with a handgun.

According to the OPP, officers located the suspects walking along the street and placed them under arrest.

Police say the officers found a loaded gun, a can of noxious spray, cocaine, and a baton on the duo, along with stolen items from the house.

A Tiny Township man and an Orillia man, both 20, face a slew of charges:

  • Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition obtained by crime
  • disguise with intent
  • Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Robbery using a firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Possession of prohibited or restricted firearms
  • Carrying a concealed prohibited device or ammunition
  • Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon
  • Carrying a firearm, weapon, prohibited device in a careless manner
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon
  • Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
  • Three counts of possession of stolen property

Police also charged the Orillia man with failing to comply with a release order.

Both men were held in custody for a bail hearing.