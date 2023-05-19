Loaded gun seized in arrest outside Walker Road business
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
A 37-year-old man is facing multiple weapons charges after Windsor police say he was arrested leaving a Walker Road business.
After an investigation, members of the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) and Emergency Services Unit (ESU) arrested the suspect as he exited a business in the 3800 block of Walker Road on Thursday.
During the search of the suspect, officers say they located and seized a loaded Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun.
The 37-year-old man has been charged with the following:
- Unsafe storage of a firearm
- Possession of a loaded firearm
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm
- Possession of a firearm at a place contrary to licence
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
