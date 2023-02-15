Loaded guns, drugs, cash seized during robbery investigation: London police
Two men are facing multiple weapons and drug charges stemming from an investigation that began earlier this week after a man was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint, London police said.
According to a release from the London Police Service (LPS), on Feb. 4 a man lent his vehicle over to a known acquaintance. On Feb. 10, the man met with the same male he had lent the vehicle over to the week prior in a parking lot in north London, Ont.
When the owner of the vehicle asked for his car back, the suspect and another man brandished handguns and left the parking lot in the man’s vehicle.
Police were contacted and then entered into an armed robbery investigation.
On Feb. 13, members of the LPS Guns and Gangs Section, with assistance from the OPP Repeat Parole Enforcement Squad and the Emergency Response Unit arrested one of the suspects in the area of Egerton and Hackett streets.
A search warrant was executed in the area of Kiwanis Park Drive and Brydges Street and a second suspect was arrested.
The following items were seized by police:
- Loaded Springfield XMD 45 calibre semi-automatic handgun
- Loaded Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun
- 10 rounds of 9 mm ammunition
- Nine (9) rounds of 45 calibre ammunition
- 123 grams of suspected fentanyl, value: $24,600
- 62 grams of suspected cocaine, value: $6,200
- 32 grams of suspected crack cocaine, value: $3,200
- 46 Dilaudid 4 mg pills, value: $460
- 112 Dilaudid 2 mg pills, value: $560
- 49 Dilaudid 8 mg pills, value: $735
- 395 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, value: $3,950
- $640 in Canadian currency
- Three (3) digital scales
The total value of the seized drugs is $39,705.
As a result of the investigation the following charges have been laid:
A 23-year-old man from London has been charged with:
- Armed robbery
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Pointing a firearm
- Use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence
- Two (2) counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Five (5) counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
- Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
- Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
A 22-year-old man from London has also been charged with:
- Armed robbery
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Pointing a firearm
- Use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence
- Four (4) counts of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
- Occupy motor vehicle with firearm
- Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
- Four (4) counts of fail to comply with release order
Both of the accused are expected to reappear in a London court on Feb. 21 in relation to the charges.