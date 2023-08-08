Loaded hand gun reported stolen found during traffic stop

The Middlesex OPP Automatic Licence Plate Recognition device was put to work over the long weekend.

While on patrol on Dorchester Road in Thames Centre, the device alerted officers to a possible suspended driver.

According to OPP, the vehicle was seen pulling into a parking lot where a traffic stop was initiated — officers reported the driver, “became resistant and assaultive” when a member of the public helped the officer get control of the suspect.

During a search, police found a loaded handgun which had been reported stolen by Chatham-Kent police.

A 30-year-old London man has been charged with