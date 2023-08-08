iHeartRadio

Loaded hand gun reported stolen found during traffic stop


The Middlesex OPP Automatic Licence Plate Recognition device was put to work over the long weekend.

While on patrol on Dorchester Road in Thames Centre, the device alerted officers to a possible suspended driver.

According to OPP, the vehicle was seen pulling into a parking lot where a traffic stop was initiated — officers reported the driver, “became resistant and assaultive” when a member of the public helped the officer get control of the suspect.

During a search, police found a loaded handgun which had been reported stolen by Chatham-Kent police.

A 30-year-old London man has been charged with

  • Assault with intent to resist arrest
  • Carrying concealed weapon
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm
  • Possession property obtained by Crime under $5,000 - in Canada
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
  • Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available 
