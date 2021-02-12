A London man has been charged after a weapons investigation in the area of Wharncliffe Road and Oxford Street on Thursday.

A loaded handgun, a replica handgun and 14 grams of suspected cocaine with a value of $1,400 were seized after a weapons investigation.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, police were informed of a citizen allegedly carrying a handgun in the waistband of his pants in the 300 block of Wharncliffe Road North.

Upon viewing surveillance footage, the unit where the suspect entered was positively identified.

Three occupants of the unit exited as officers entered, but one individual remained inside so neighbouring units were evacuated as negotiators attended the scene.

Just before 5 p.m. a 24-year-old London man was charged with the following:

careless storage of a firearm and ammunition

carrying a concealed weapon

possession of a restricted firearm, without licence or registration

possession of a loaded/unloaded firearm, with a tampered serial number

two counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition while prohibited

breach of probation

possession of a schedule I substance

No injuries were reported in the incidennt.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

My thanks to the many @lpsmediaoffice officers who worked as a team to safely resolve this incident; and thank you to residents in the area for your patience and understanding while officers did their work. More weapons off the street. https://t.co/Ic9M24yfXp