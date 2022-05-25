Loaded handgun, drugs and cash found after single-vehicle crash
A Windsor man is facing a dozen charges after a loaded handgun, drugs and cash were found following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Elgin County.
Just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, OPP responded to the call where a “short foot pursuit” ensued when the driver fled the vehicle, according to police.
After a brief struggle where a police officer sustained a minor injury, a conducted energy weapon was used to bring the suspect safely into custody.
The 24-year-old has been charged under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.
Charges include:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon (two counts)
- Resist Peace Officer
- Unauthorized Possession of Weapon
- Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code
- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine