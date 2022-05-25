Loaded handgun, drugs and cash found after single-vehicle crash

A Windsor man is facing a dozen charges after a loaded handgun, drugs and cash were found following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Elgin County.

Just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, OPP responded to the call where a “short foot pursuit” ensued when the driver fled the vehicle, according to police.

After a brief struggle where a police officer sustained a minor injury, a conducted energy weapon was used to bring the suspect safely into custody.

The 24-year-old has been charged under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

Charges include: