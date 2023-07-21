iHeartRadio

Loaded handgun, drugs seized during traffic stop in Wellington County


Ontario Provincial Police say a loaded handgun and drugs were seized in a traffic stop in Centre Wellington. (OPP)

Two people from Waterloo are facing several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, after a loaded handgun and large quantity of drugs were seized during a traffic stop.

OPP said two 22-year-olds were charged after their vehicle was stopped Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. on Wellington County Road 18 in Centre Wellington.

The estimated value of the seized property is over $11,500, OPP said.

