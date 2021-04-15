iHeartRadio

Loaded handgun seized at Halifax residence

A loaded handgun was seized inside a residence in Halifax. (Courtesy: Halifax Regional Police)

Police have arrested and charged a man and a woman with weapon offences after searching a residence in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police found and seized a loaded handgun after searching a residence on Abbey Road Wednesday.

Arlington Derrico Denzel Beals, 26, and Kyleesha Shereah Murphy, 23, were arrested and charged with

  • Unsafe storage of firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm
  • Possession of a restricted firearm knowing it is unauthorized
  • Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Beals was scheduled to appear in court today and Murphy will appear at a later date.