Loaded handgun seized at Halifax residence

Police have arrested and charged a man and a woman with weapon offences after searching a residence in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police found and seized a loaded handgun after searching a residence on Abbey Road Wednesday.

Arlington Derrico Denzel Beals, 26, and Kyleesha Shereah Murphy, 23, were arrested and charged with

Unsafe storage of firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

Possession of a restricted firearm knowing it is unauthorized

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Beals was scheduled to appear in court today and Murphy will appear at a later date.