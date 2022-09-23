iHeartRadio

Loaded handgun seized during arrest in London


London Police Headquarters, 601 Dundas St. London, April 20, 2022. (Jim Knight /CTV News London)

A loaded gun has been seized by London police after officers spotted a reported stolen vehicle.

Around 12 p.m. on Thursday, an officer saw a man get into the driver’s seat of the vehicle in a parking lot on Third Street.

When officers tried to approach the vehicle, a suspect fled the area on foot but was caught by a police day not far away.

While he was being taken into custody, police say the suspect dropped a loaded handgun.

An 18-year-old has been charged with:

  • Possession of a weapon
  • Carry concealed weapon
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device
  • Posses firearm/etc. place not under firearms act
  • Occupy motor vehicle with firearm
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
  • Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
  • Resist arrest
  • Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
  • Fail to comply with release order
