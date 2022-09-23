Loaded handgun seized during arrest in London
A loaded gun has been seized by London police after officers spotted a reported stolen vehicle.
Around 12 p.m. on Thursday, an officer saw a man get into the driver’s seat of the vehicle in a parking lot on Third Street.
When officers tried to approach the vehicle, a suspect fled the area on foot but was caught by a police day not far away.
While he was being taken into custody, police say the suspect dropped a loaded handgun.
An 18-year-old has been charged with:
- Possession of a weapon
- Carry concealed weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device
- Posses firearm/etc. place not under firearms act
- Occupy motor vehicle with firearm
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Resist arrest
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Fail to comply with release order
