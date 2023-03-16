Loaded handgun seized during search warrant: WRPS

Waterloo regional police say a loaded handgun, along with ammunition, suspected fentanyl and over $50,000 in cash was seized during a search warrant in Kitchener.

Police said on March 15 around 1:30 p.m., officers arrested a 21-year-old Kitchener man in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in the area of Hillmount Street and Highpark Avenue in Kitchener.

A warrant was later completed at a residence on Courtland Avenue East, according to police.

The 21-year-old has been charged with the following: