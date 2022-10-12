Loaded handgun seized following alleged road rage on Blackfoot Trail

A 46-year-old man faces charges following an investigation into a suspected case of Sunday afternoon road rage where the victims reported seeing a gun.

The incident occurred at around 3:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Blackfoot Trail S.E.

According to police, two groups of friends were travelling in separate vehicles with their children when a white 2019 Toyota Camry cut between them. One of the drivers had to slam on their brakes to avoid hitting the Camry.

The driver of the Camry allegedly became agitated and started driving erratically while honking his horn and passing other vehicles on the road.

When the Camry reached the 42nd Avenue S.E. intersection, the driver stopped and blocked traffic with his vehicle. He allegedly approached the vehicles of the victims, yelled obscenities, pulled out a handgun and gestured as if he was loading it.

The Camry driver returned to his car and allegedly followed the victims in an aggressive manner.

The incident was reported to police and the suspect vehicle was spotted travelling westbound on Glenmore Trail before exiting at 37th Street S.W. and entering the Grey Eagle Casino parking lot.

Officers arrested the driver and police officials say a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of:

A small handgun loaded with a round in the chamber; and,

"Numerous rounds" of .22 calibre ammo in the magazine.

CPS officials say the suspect's driver's licence was suspended, he did not have a valid firearms licence and he was wanted on a trespassing charge in connection with the casino.

Bat Sinh Ly was charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Careless storage of a firearm;

Pointing a firearm;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Carrying a concealed weapon;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm; and,

Driving while suspended.

Ly was released from custody ahead of his court appearance scheduled for Nov. 14.