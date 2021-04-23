iHeartRadio

Loaded handgun seized, two London men charged

A 9mm handgun seized in London, Ont. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 is seen in this image released by the London Police Service.

Two London men have been charged after police seized a loaded 9mm handgun during a traffic stop.

A vehicle was stopped int he 700 block of Deveron Crescent on Thursday following an investigation.

The driver and passenger, a 28-year-old and 27-year-old, both men from London, were arrested and jointly charged with:

  • possession of an unauthorized prohibited or restricted weapon
  • occupy motor vehicle with firearm
  • possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
  • possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate
  • unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
  • careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

The 28-year-old was also charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Both men were expected to appear in court on Friday.

This is the latest firearm seizure involved the newly formed Crime Gun Task Force.

London has seen a sharp rise in the number of guns and shootings in recent months.