Loaded handgun seized, two London men charged
Two London men have been charged after police seized a loaded 9mm handgun during a traffic stop.
A vehicle was stopped int he 700 block of Deveron Crescent on Thursday following an investigation.
The driver and passenger, a 28-year-old and 27-year-old, both men from London, were arrested and jointly charged with:
- possession of an unauthorized prohibited or restricted weapon
- occupy motor vehicle with firearm
- possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
- possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
- careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
The 28-year-old was also charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.
Both men were expected to appear in court on Friday.
This is the latest firearm seizure involved the newly formed Crime Gun Task Force.
London has seen a sharp rise in the number of guns and shootings in recent months.