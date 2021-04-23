Loaded handgun seized, two London men charged

Two London men have been charged after police seized a loaded 9mm handgun during a traffic stop.

A vehicle was stopped int he 700 block of Deveron Crescent on Thursday following an investigation.

The driver and passenger, a 28-year-old and 27-year-old, both men from London, were arrested and jointly charged with:

possession of an unauthorized prohibited or restricted weapon

occupy motor vehicle with firearm

possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

The 28-year-old was also charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Both men were expected to appear in court on Friday.

This is the latest firearm seizure involved the newly formed Crime Gun Task Force.

London has seen a sharp rise in the number of guns and shootings in recent months.