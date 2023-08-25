Loaded handgun, suspected drugs, cash seized by Guelph police in drug investigation
Two 9mm handguns – one of them loaded – nearly $30,000 of suspected drugs and about $23,000 in cash was seized after a recent investigation by Guelph police.
Earlier this summer, police got information about a Haldimand County man involved in trafficking controlled substances in the City of Guelph, according to a news release from police.
Search warrants were executed in Burlington, Caledonia and the accused’s motor vehicle, as part of the investigation.
Along with the two Ruger 9mm handguns seized was a seconded loaded magazine. Police said the suspected drugs seized were cocaine, MDMA and other controlled substances.
A 27-year-old Caledonia man is facing several charges related to possessing firearms and controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.
“As we continue to see an alarming number of firearms being used in the commission of criminal activities, we are committed to identifying and disrupting the activities of those individuals who jeopardize the safety of our citizens and our members,” Chief of Police Gord Cobey said in the release.
