Loaded semi-automatic firearm, drugs allegedly seized after pickup truck crashes into hydro pole in Barrie
An allegedly impaired driver was arrested after officers investigating a collision in Barrie's south end said they turned up suspected drugs and a fully loaded semi-automatic firearm.
Police say a pickup truck crashed into a hydro pole in the area of Bayview Drive and Springhome Road, north of Little Avenue in the Allandale area in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
When they arrived, officers found the driver, a 41-year-old man from Barrie, unconscious. He was later revived by paramedics and taken to the hospital.
Police say officers found suspected cocaine in a satchel the man was wearing, and at the hospital, they found him with suspected methamphetamine.
Officers searching the pickup truck allege they discovered a loaded gun "in very close proximity to the driver."
The man was released from the hospital and placed in police custody.
He is charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation, drug possession, and weapons-related offences.
