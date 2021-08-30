Loaded semi-automatic firearm, drugs seized during traffic stop in Barrie, police say
Barrie police say officers seized a loaded semi-automatic firearm and drugs during a traffic stop on Saturday in the city.
According to police, an officer stopped the vehicle on Bryne Drive Saturday afternoon after receiving information that the registered owner was driving with a suspended licence.
Police say the officer noticed what appeared to be cocaine as he approached the driver's door, which they say had been opened by the driver.
Following the investigation, police say they found what is suspected to be cocaine and fentanyl, along with the weapon.
A 24-year-old Barrie man, 30-year-old Barrie woman, and 22-year-old Guelph man face a series of drug and weapons-related offences.
Additionally, police charged the driver with driving while suspended and the Guelph man with obstructing a peace officer, failing to comply with an undertaking and failing to comply with a release order.
