Loaded semi-automatic gun, $40K in drugs seized in Bradford search, police say

Police display evidence, including a 45 calibre semi-automatic weapon, allegedly seized during several Bradford, Ont., search warrants on Wed., March 30, 2022 (SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE)

A Bradford man faces several charges after officers with the South Simcoe Police Street Crime Unit searched two residences and one vehicle, allegedly finding a loaded gun and drugs.

Police say they seized suspected cocaine with a street value of roughly $40,000 and a loaded 45 calibre semi-automatic handgun with seven rounds of ammunition on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old Bradford man faces 14 offences, including:

  • Possession of a restricted firearm
  • Carry concealed weapon
  • Firearm possession contrary to prohibition order
  • Possession suspected cocaine
  • Trafficking suspected cocaine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • Failure to comply with judicial release

The accused was held in police custody for a bail hearing.

