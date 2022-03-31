Loaded semi-automatic gun, $40K in drugs seized in Bradford search, police say

A Bradford man faces several charges after officers with the South Simcoe Police Street Crime Unit searched two residences and one vehicle, allegedly finding a loaded gun and drugs.

Police say they seized suspected cocaine with a street value of roughly $40,000 and a loaded 45 calibre semi-automatic handgun with seven rounds of ammunition on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old Bradford man faces 14 offences, including:

Possession of a restricted firearm

Carry concealed weapon

Firearm possession contrary to prohibition order

Possession suspected cocaine

Trafficking suspected cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Failure to comply with judicial release

The accused was held in police custody for a bail hearing.