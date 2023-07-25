Loaded semi-automatic gun, drugs and cash seized in Barrie traffic stop

Three men face charges after police allegedly seized a loaded semi-automatic gun, drugs and a large amount of cash during a traffic stop in downtown Barrie.

Police say officers stopped the vehicle around 2:30 Saturday morning at the Dunlop Street East and Mulcaster Street intersection.

Officers searched the vehicle and said they found suspected fentanyl, cocaine, Canadian currency, and a firearm that had a high-capacity magazine.

The 21-year-old driver from Bradford and two 23-year-old passengers from Bradford and Barrie face several charges, including drug possession and trafficking, plus firearms-related offences.

The two Bradford men were held in custody pending a bail hearing, while the Barrie man was released on an undertaking.