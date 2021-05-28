Loaded shotgun, ammo, drugs and stolen ID seized during traffic stop near Innisfail, Alta.
A man and woman from Red Deer face multiple charges after a traffic spot led to a seizure of weapons, drugs, drug paraphernalia, stolen identity documents and ammunition.
The incident took place around 11:15 a.m Thursday, when Innisfail RCMP attempted to pull over a vehicle on Township Road 262 near Highway 816.
The vehicle fled, but the driver lost control a short time later, and went off the road into a ditch. Police pursued the vehicle and arrested both individuals without incident.
A search of the vehicle and occupants yielded a loaded shotgun, ammunition, a knife, drugs, drug paraphernalia and stolen identity documents.
Dillon Jarik Bristow, 27, and Evelyn Sadie Claire, 19, face the following joint charges:
* Possession of a firearm without being the holder of a license;
* Possession of a firearm knowing that they were not the holder of the license;
* Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm;
* Possession of a firearm;
* Unlawful transport of a firearm;
* Possession of a firearm knowing it was obtained by the commission of an offence; and
* Possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public
Bristow was also charged with:
* Four counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited;
* Two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);
* Flight from police; and
* Mischief while operating a motor vehicle (damage to a fence);
Claire was also charged with:
* Two counts of unlawful possession of identity documents;
* Possession of stolen property under $5,000;
* Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);
* Possession of a controlled substance (LSD);
* Three counts of fail to comply with conditions of release;
* Seven counts of breach of probation; and
* Unlawful transport of cannabis in a motor vehicle
After a judicial hearing, Bristow and Claire were both remanded into custody. They're scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court Monday.