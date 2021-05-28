Loaded shotgun, ammo, drugs and stolen ID seized during traffic stop near Innisfail, Alta.

A man and woman from Red Deer face multiple charges after a traffic spot led to a seizure of weapons, drugs, drug paraphernalia, stolen identity documents and ammunition.

The incident took place around 11:15 a.m Thursday, when Innisfail RCMP attempted to pull over a vehicle on Township Road 262 near Highway 816.

The vehicle fled, but the driver lost control a short time later, and went off the road into a ditch. Police pursued the vehicle and arrested both individuals without incident.

A search of the vehicle and occupants yielded a loaded shotgun, ammunition, a knife, drugs, drug paraphernalia and stolen identity documents.

Dillon Jarik Bristow, 27, and Evelyn Sadie Claire, 19, face the following joint charges:

* Possession of a firearm without being the holder of a license;

* Possession of a firearm knowing that they were not the holder of the license;

* Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm;

* Possession of a firearm;

* Unlawful transport of a firearm;

* Possession of a firearm knowing it was obtained by the commission of an offence; and

* Possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public

Bristow was also charged with:

* Four counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited;

* Two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

* Flight from police; and

* Mischief while operating a motor vehicle (damage to a fence);

Claire was also charged with:

* Two counts of unlawful possession of identity documents;

* Possession of stolen property under $5,000;

* Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

* Possession of a controlled substance (LSD);

* Three counts of fail to comply with conditions of release;

* Seven counts of breach of probation; and

* Unlawful transport of cannabis in a motor vehicle

After a judicial hearing, Bristow and Claire were both remanded into custody. They're scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court Monday.