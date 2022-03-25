iHeartRadio

Loaded shotgun, cocaine and GHB seized from Medicine Hat home

A 12-gauge shotgun, which was loaded at the time, was seized by Medicine Hat police during a March 22 drug bust. (Medicine Hat Police Service)

A search of a home in a southwest Medicine Hat neighbourhood led to the seizure of drugs and a loaded shotgun.

Officers searched a home in the 500 block of Fourth Street S.W. on Tuesday as part of an investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

Police seized:

  • A loaded 12-gauge shotgun;
  • 127 grams (4.5 ounces) of cocaine; and,
  • 250 ml of Gamma Hydrixybutyrate (GHB).

Luc Reaume, 41, was arrested in connection with the seizure and charged with:

  • Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking;
  • Possession of GHB for the purpose of trafficking;
  • Careless storage of a firearm; and,
  • Possession of a firearm without holding a valid license.

Reaume has been released from custody ahead of his scheduled April 21 appearance in Medicine Hat provincial court.

