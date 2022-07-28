Loaded shotgun found during Victoria road-rage investigation

A Victoria driver was arrested and later released after police found a loaded shotgun during a road-rage investigation early Thursday morning.

Patrol officers in the 2900-block of Douglas Street spotted a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle from a suspected road-rage incident the night before.

The officers stopped the vehicle, which police said had a partially obscured front licence plate, and discovered the driver was already under a driving prohibition.

Police said Thursday the prohibition stemmed from a series of prior criminal convictions for multiple offences, including firearm offences.

In addition to the driving prohibition, the driver also has a permanent ban on possessing firearms, police said.

As police arranged to have the vehicle towed, the driver became agitated and insisted officers allow someone else to drive the vehicle home.

More officers arrived on scene and searched the vehicle before it was towed, locating a loaded shotgun, VicPD said.

The driver was arrested and transported to VicPD cells and was later released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.