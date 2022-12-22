Loaded shotgun seized during arrest

Two London men are charged after police seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun during an arrest.

Around 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were travelling southbound on Clarence Street in an unmarked police vehicle when they saw a man known to be wanted on outstanding warrants.

According to police, the man went into a home in the 100 block of Clarence Street at which point more officers were called in to assists.

Around 11:10 a.m. officers say two men including the wanted man left the home and the suspect was advised that he was under arrest — he dropped duffle bag he was carrying and ran from police.

When officers caught up and arrested him, they found a loaded pump-action shotgun in the bag. The second man was also arrested.

In addition to the shells in the firearm, six more shotgun shells were located on the suspects at the time of the arrest.

A 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man have been charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, two counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, carry concealed weapon and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

The 27-year-old is also charged with two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.