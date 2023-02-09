Loaded shotguns, handguns and cocaine seized from Canmore home
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Journalist/Producer
Ryan White
A 26-year-old Canmore man faces multiple charges after weapons and drugs were found during the search of a Silvertip home.
Officers launched an investigation into Austin Clark Desylva in December 2022, following an undisclosed incident that purportedly involved a firearm.
RCMP members searched the home on Feb. 4 and seized:
- Two loaded shotguns;
- Two loaded handguns;
- An empty shotgun;
- Several rounds of ammunition;
- 260 grams of cocaine; and
- $800 in cash.
Desylva was apprehended and subsequently charged with:
- 20 weapons offences;
- Pointing a firearm;
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; and
- Possession of property obtained by crime.
Three other Canmore men were arrested at the time but later released.
Desylva has been released from custody ahead of his scheduled appearance in Canmore provincial court on Feb. 22
