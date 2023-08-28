Loaded weapon and drugs seized as part of investigation
A loaded firearm and drugs have been seized by London police following a call for a suspicious vehicle.
The call came in around 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 24 for a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road near Veterans Memorial parkway and Trafalgar Street.
When officers arrived they found the vehicle running with the lights on and a man asleep in the driver’s seat.
After searching the vehicle, police found drugs and a loaded firearm with the investigation being reassigned to the Guns and Gangs Unit — leading to the use of a search warrant at a home in London where more drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine, and oxycodone were seized.
A 28-year-old man has been charged with the following offences
- Impaired operation of a motor vehicle
- Operate a conveyance while concentration of alcohol in blood exceeds 80
- Resist arrest
- Drive while under suspension
- Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device
- Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license
- Occupy motor vehicle with firearm
- Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
- Tampering with serial number of a firearm
- Two (2) counts of possession of schedule III substance
- Possession of a schedule I substance
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking