Loaded weapon and drugs seized as part of investigation

A loaded firearm and drugs have been seized by London police following a call for a suspicious vehicle.

The call came in around 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 24 for a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road near Veterans Memorial parkway and Trafalgar Street.

When officers arrived they found the vehicle running with the lights on and a man asleep in the driver’s seat.

After searching the vehicle, police found drugs and a loaded firearm with the investigation being reassigned to the Guns and Gangs Unit — leading to the use of a search warrant at a home in London where more drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine, and oxycodone were seized.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with the following offences