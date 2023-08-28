iHeartRadio

Loaded weapon and drugs seized as part of investigation


(Source: CTV News file photo)

A loaded firearm and drugs have been seized by London police following a call for a suspicious vehicle.

The call came in around 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 24 for a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road near Veterans Memorial parkway and Trafalgar Street.

When officers arrived they found the vehicle running with the lights on and a man asleep in the driver’s seat.

After searching the vehicle, police found drugs and a loaded firearm with the investigation being reassigned to the Guns and Gangs Unit — leading to the use of a search warrant at a home in London where more drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine, and oxycodone were seized.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with the following offences

  • Impaired operation of a motor vehicle
  • Operate a conveyance while concentration of alcohol in blood exceeds 80
  • Resist arrest
  • Drive while under suspension
  • Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device
  • Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license
  • Occupy motor vehicle with firearm
  • Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
  • Tampering with serial number of a firearm
  • Two (2) counts of possession of schedule III substance
  • Possession of a schedule I substance
  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
