Loaded 'zip gun' seized during weapons investigation: Regina police
A suspect is facing weapons charges after a loaded “zip gun” was discovered during an investigation, Regina police said.
In a tweet, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said it received a report of a suspect carrying what looked like a baton.
The suspect was found and taken into custody. The weapon turned out to be a loaded zip gun, which is an improvised firearm, according to RPS.
Recently the @reginapolice were made aware of a suspect who was carrying what appeared to be a baton. Thanks to a fast acting witness report, police located the suspect & they were safely taken into custody. The baton was actually a loaded zip gun (an improvised firearm). pic.twitter.com/qacYa5bBzg— RPSCEU (@ReginapoliceCEU) December 12, 2022
RPS said a machete was also found on the suspect. Five weapons-related charges were laid.
“If you see something, say something,” RPS said in a separate tweet. “Reports from the public often result in our officers removing dangerous weapons from the street.”
