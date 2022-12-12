Loaded 'zip gun' seized during weapons investigation: Regina police

A suspect is facing weapons charges after a loaded “zip gun” was discovered during an investigation, Regina police said.

In a tweet, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said it received a report of a suspect carrying what looked like a baton.

The suspect was found and taken into custody. The weapon turned out to be a loaded zip gun, which is an improvised firearm, according to RPS.

RPS said a machete was also found on the suspect. Five weapons-related charges were laid.

“If you see something, say something,” RPS said in a separate tweet. “Reports from the public often result in our officers removing dangerous weapons from the street.”