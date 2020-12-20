Customers at a number of Calgary and area supermarkets and pharmacies are being warned about possible close contacts with workers who had COVID-19.

Loblaw, Sobeys and Co-op have reported a total of 15 new cases among employees at their stores since last Wednesday.

All three companies have been keeping track of the positive cases and sharing the details of the positive cases on their official websites.

All identifying information, including in what areas the employees worked, is being withheld out of the interest of privacy.

Loblaw

An employee at Blair's NOFRILLS (882-85 St. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 20 (last worked Dec. 12);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (100 Country Village Rd. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 20 (last worked Dec. 16) [four active cases];

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (19655 Seton Way S.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 20 (last worked Dec. 16);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (3575 20 Ave. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 18 (last worked Dec. 13);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (3633 Westwinds Dr. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 18 (last worked Dec. 13);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (2525 36 St. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 18 (last worked Dec. 13) and;

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (150 Millrise Blvd. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 18 (last worked Dec. 14).

Sobeys

An employee at the Safeway (70 Shawville Blvd. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 18 (last worked Dec. 17);

An employee at the Sobeys (103-156 Chestermere Station, Chestermere, Alta.) tested positive Dec. 17 (last worked Dec. 14);

A franchisee employee at the Sobeys (65 MacKenzie Way #100, Airdrie, Alta.) tested positive Dec. 17 (last worked Dec. 14);

An employee at the Safeway (850 Saddletowne Cir. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 16 (last worked Dec. 11);

An employee at the Sobeys (#20 MacKenzie Towne Ave. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 16 (last worked Dec. 9) and;

An employee at the Safeway (5607 Fourth St. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 16 (last worked Dec. 14).

Co-op