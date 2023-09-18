Loblaws vs Dollarama: how much can you save?

With food prices continuing to rise, shoppers are looking to save wherever they can.

Amy Simpson, a regular shopper at Dollarama, swears by the savings she finds there.

"I can get the same food for half the price," she says.

According to Simpson, food prices at Loblaws simply don't align with her budget.

"I like chips, but I refuse to pay the independent prices. So I go to Dollarama for the junk food that I don't quite want to pay full price for."

A trip to Loblaws might leave your wallet considerably lighter, with some items costing twice as much compared to Dollarama.

Lynn Leclerc, a Loblaws shopper, is open to exploring alternatives to save a few bucks.

"I'm willing to try Dollarama because I have been going to Giant Tiger, Walmart, and I am willing to try something else as well if it's gonna be cheaper."

To put this claim to the test, we embarked on a mission to compare identical items available at both stores.

"I just bought six items at Loblaws that I know they have at Dollarama,” says CTV’s Dave Charbonneau. “So I'm gonna go buy the exact same six items. We're gonna see what the price difference is."

Here are the price comparisons between Loblaws and Dollarama:

Chunky Soup: $3.29 at Loblaws vs. $3.00 at Dollarama

Salad Dressing: $4.49 at Loblaws vs. $3.00 at Dollarama

Tomato Sauce: $2.49 at Loblaws vs. $2.00 at Dollarama

Rice: $2.49 at Loblaws vs. $1.75 at Dollarama

Gatorade: $2.49 at Loblaws vs. $1.25 at Dollarama

1L bottle of Diet Pepsi: $1.99 at Loblaws vs. $1.00 at Dollarama

The total bill at Loblaws amounted to $17.82, while at Dollarama it was $12.19. This substantial difference translates to a savings of $5.53, making Dollarama approximately 31 per cent cheaper than Loblaws for these selected items.

However, it's important to note that discount stores might not suit everyone's needs. Janet Marshall, a Loblaws shopper, explains:

"I guess a lot of our stuff as you can see is perishables. We tend to buy fresh."

Dollarama doesn't offer fresh produce or meats, making it unsuitable for those seeking such items.

Graham Jardine, another Loblaws shopper, expresses concerns about the surge in grocery expenses.

"I just paid $241. I'm a single guy; I live alone. A year ago, this was $135 for the same things."

Despite these challenges, Amy Simpson says she happing saving wherever she can.

"When I go to the grocery store, I don't get out of there without spending $80. And in the dollar store, I can usually get away with about $20 to $30."