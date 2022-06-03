Lobsterfest makes a hungry return to Barrie

A fan favourite feast for seafood lovers has returned to Barrie for the first time in two years.

The 43rd Lobsterfest festival will be held at the Eastview Arena on Saturday, June 4.

Organized by the Barrie-Huronia Rotary Club, all proceeds will support local projects, such as the YMCA, Redwood Park Communities and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH).

Tickets for the event sold out quickly, with a live auction containing several great prizes up for grabs.

Lobsterfest has raised over one million dollars since its inauguration four decades ago.