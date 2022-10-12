Local actor excited to perform at home in Broadway musical

Local actor Cailin Stadnyk, is excited about the opportunity to perform in the Broadway musical "Come From Away" at the Conexus Arts Centre.

Stadnyk, who is new to the cast this year, said when she saw Regina was one of the tour’s stops she knew she wanted to be a part of the performance.

“When I got offered a contract to join the tour, before I did anything else I looked to see where we were going and learned that Regina would be the first city where any of us new members joining could be put on,” Stadnyk said in an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina,

"Come From Away" is a musical about 7,000 stranded airline passengers on September 11, 2001, who had their flights diverted to a small Newfoundland town when the terrorist attacks took place in New York and Washington.

Stadnyk said she was drawn to the show for two different reasons.

She said friends told her she would fit the role well but she also felt compelled to join the cast because of how incredible of a story she feels the musical tells.

“I was in tears many times just listening to the soundtrack. So that alone captured me and when I saw what the show is it just increases those emotions and that feeling of being a proud Canadian.”

Stadnyk added that learning the message of the show is something she feels is really important and something that should be told to people across North America.

Performances will be at the Conexus Arts Centre from Oct. 12-16 and at TCU Place in Saskatoon from Oct. 18-23.