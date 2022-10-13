Local aerospace manufacturer receives $1.4 million from federal government

A Cambridge-based aerospace manufacturer, is receiving nearly $1.4 million from the federal government to boost productivity and support more jobs.

“Companies like Racer Machinery International Inc. are helping to strengthen Canada’s position in the global aerospace supply chain and reduce the environmental footprint of our aerospace sector,” said Filomena Tassi, the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

Racer Machinery International Inc. was established in 1990 and is a second-generation, family-owned aerospace manufacturer in Cambridge.

The company said the funds from the government will “further develop and manufacture complex aerospace parts for helicopters and gas turbine engines, through a process that will help reduce material waste.”

The company said it will be able to create and maintain up to 31 jobs as well as grow its annual domestic and international sales by up to $7 million.

“The ARRI program is allowing RACER to pursue the expansion of its product line by addressing advanced manufacturing and the global technology convergence right here in Canada. Our project would not have been possible without their critical support,” said Alex Vojinovich, CEO of Racer Machinery International Inc.