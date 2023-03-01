Local agency, council calls for federal funding as asylum seekers migrate to Windsor

As asylum seekers continue to migrate to Windsor, the calls for help continue to be voiced.

“Refugee claimants start at a completely different place than government-assisted, privately-sponsored refugees,” said Mike Morency, executive director of Matthew House Refugee Welcome Centre.

That is why he and others are asking upper levels of government for help in assisting asylum seekers.

“These are precious people who want to rebuild their lives in a place of safety and Windsor-Essex is a great place to do that. We do have the capacity if we work together,” Morency said.

He says the Matthew House, which has been helping refugees for close to 20 years, currently has 78 men, women and children at their facility in Forest Glade and are helping 38 others sheltered in host homes and couch surfing.

“They haven't had a hearing yet so they need somebody to help connect with a lawyer,” Morency said. “They need somebody to help them complete the 16-some odd pages per family member. Then there’s the heartbreaking process of actually telling their story about their traumatic experiences. Government-assisted refugees, privately sponsored refugees have already been through that. “

The refugees coming through Matthew House are not tied to the government's hotel program but are still offered resources to assist.

Morency wants to make sure local agencies like his are included in any funding for asylum seekers.

“These are vulnerable people who just want to find a place of safety to rebuild their lives,” he said.

Ward 6 Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac sits on the committee and feels the government should have supports in place to accommodate the influx.

“Make sure that you make the municipalities whole in terms of the additional staffing they'll have to have,” said Gignac, who supports a recommendation that would see a more coordinated legal effort to support asylum seekers. “When we have these kind of numbers we think it's really important that they get that legal advice upfront and they understand what they're dealing with.”

Legal assistance lawyer David Cote says other cities in Ontario have good legal supports in place.

“Those centres are closer to the established refugee law offices that have dedicated staff that deal exclusively with immigration and refugee issues,” said Cote. “In those areas they have lawyers that are able to go out and to coordinate some of these legal services.”

Cote feels that kind of support would help a Windsor law community that is already stressed trying to catch up with other legal matters.

“If we could have something similar like that in Windsor to deal with the current number of people coming in I think that would provide a lot of assistance,” he said.