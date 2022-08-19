Local aid organization seeking bikes to gift to Ukrainian newcomers

A local organization is aiming to give displaced Ukrainian families in Edmonton a sense of normalcy.

The provincial council of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) launched a campaign Thursday to give displaced Ukrainian children and their parents a new or gently used bicycle and helmet.

"We are truly excited about this opportunity," said Orysia Boychuck, UCC Alberta Provincial Council president. "(Bicycles) are a very important part of a household."

"Cycling is a great form of exercise," she added. "It's a great way to explore our beautiful city."

The organization is accepting donations of new or used bicycles to help support the program. All of the donated bikes are inspected and tuned up to make sure they are safe.

"Currently, the demand for bicycles outstrips our current supply," Boychuck said. "We will gladly take new and previously enjoyed bikes in good condition."

The group is also looking for volunteers to perform bike maintenance.

Ukrainian Canadian Social Services has provided the Alberta UCC chapter with funding to outfit all youth riders with new helmets.

Artem Mokhnadkin told CTV News Edmonton through a translator that he is incredibly grateful to have received a bike and is already looking forward to riding it to the spray park and playground.

"(I'm) very excited about having the opportunity of having this bike, travelling around, and getting to know the city a little bit more," Mokhnadkin said

For more information and how to donate, visit the UCC - APC's website.