Local animal rescue seeing record numbers of surrenders

The Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) said it's seen a record number of animals come into its care this year, with more expected over the holidays.

"Honestly, it never ends," said Amanda Annetts, SCARS intake coordinator. "Which is exhausting, but that's what we're here for."

The average number of animals in care has been around 200 each year for the last ten years, Annetts said, but those numbers shot up in 2022.

"This year has been outstanding," Annetts said. "We're over 400 animals in care and counting."

To help handle the growing number of animals, SCARS opened a new facility in Morinville in October.

"Within that week, we had no more space. Currently, as well, we still have no space here," she said.

The facility is full, with 40 animals being housed while they wait for foster homes or to be adopted out. However, Annetts said that doesn't stop the phone calls and emails from coming in, with around 10 to 15 animal surrender requests daily.

"We're seeing so many requests for animal intakes that it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Lori Trudgeon, volunteer communications coordinator for SCARS. "So I'm so grateful that we do have this building now."

"Winter is the hardest because there's so much more urgency. An animal needs to come in because it could literally freeze to death."

With the current numbers so high, something Trudgeon said may be the result of the pet boom during COVID-19, there is an added concern for SCARS as rescues typically see an influx of animals after the holidays as people give up pets given as Christmas gifts.

"Puppies and kitties are so cute, they're amazing. But they're a lot of work," Annetts said, adding that animals should never be given as a gift if someone isn't expecting one or prepared for the responsibility.

Pets cost money and they need a lot of time and attention, especially dogs, she added. It's why SCARS does not adopt animals as presents.

"Our screening team is very diligent when it comes to applications that do come through," Annetts said. "The cost of a puppy, the training, the time spent with a puppy is a lot, so we want to make sure that it's the right home – that it's going to be their forever home for the next 15 to 20 years."

If you have adopted a new dog over the holidays, Annetts said she recommends finding a trainer and keeping puppies busy with lots of activity and toys. Cats are easier, she said, but still need toys and attention.

Many of the animal surrender requests at the Morinville location have been for strays, and Annetts said the best advice she has for current pet owners is to make sure animals are microchipped or tattooed and registered.

"That helps us be able to rehome your animal back if you do end up losing the animal," she said.

