Local artist looks to support Barrie community affected by tornado

A local artist is hoping to help those affected by the Barrie tornado.

Innisfil artist Maria Kelebeev began auctioning off art on Sunday.

"This neighbourhood has given me so much since October," says Kelebeev. "I definitely want the art to give back."

Kelebeev hopes these fundraisers will become a regular occurrence.

"I will be giving back as long as I possibly can so people know that I'm willing to do this," she says.

Each piece of art will begin at $50 and all the proceeds will go towards Barrie Families Unite.

The artwork will be available throughout the month of August at the collective Spareroom Art Studio on Lakeshore Mews in Barrie.

Anyone interested can send an e-mail to maria.kelebeev@gmail.com.