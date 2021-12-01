Local artists in the spotlight at Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

The Art Gallery of Greater Victoria is giving local artists a boost this holiday season while offering community members the chance to give a truly unique gift this Christmas.

The gallery is hosting its annual Winter Small Works Show, which features unique paintings by 70 established and emerging island artists this year.

The vibrant works of art include landscapes, abstracts and some iconic island locations.

"Original art is probably one of the most special things because they are definitely one of a kind," said Karen Cooper, art rental and sales consultant for the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria.

"That’s the beauty of buying original art."

There are about 165 works of art available, ranging from $75 to $800.

The show runs until Jan. 29 in the Massey Sales Gallery at 1040 Moss St., with free admission for the show.