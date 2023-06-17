Local arts group partners with sex work advocates in Sudbury to create a safe space at a community art fair

The Sex Workers Advisory Network Sudbury (SWANS) along with Myths and Mirrors Community Arts, a local arts organization, is offering a safe space this weekend at an art fair in the Donovan community in Greater Sudbury. Organizers say sex workers work in the neighbourhood and they want to offer a welcoming safe space with a sense of community.

This red umbrella is a symbol of solidarity and protection in the sex work community. There will be several on display at a pop space at a weekend art fair.

“We are doing out best as SWANS Sex Workers Advisory Network of Sudbury to offer a safer space for folks that may feel a sense of displacement – a further displacement because of all of the activities that are happening here this week,” said Tracy Gregory, co-founder of SWANS.

“We know that this type of festival is not inclusive of community members that are already systematically marginalized.”

Cora-Rae Silk with Myths and Mirrors told CTV News that the neighborhood has been a home and workplace to many women in the sex worker community for some time.

“It was important to us that they could be included in the art festival,” she said.

SWANS will have showers on site along with food and harm reduction supplies.

“We are just here to build community within a community,” said SWANS member Alison Wood.

“Just showing them love and that there is people around who do care.”

Swans offers support from people with lived experience.

“We want them to see that we are there for them and that any kind of support that they need that they can come to us and it's all confidential,” said Kathy Savage on behalf of the SWANS organization.

“You know we are a safe space for them.”

SWANS officials said they plan to open up a permanent space this summer to help bridge the gap for people when shelters close at 8 a.m.