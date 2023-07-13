Local asparagus farmer encouraged by rainy forecast

The recent rain has been a relief for many farmers, including at Barrie’s Asparagus Farm in North Dumfries.

Last year’s drought-like conditions brought instability for Ontario farms.

At Barrie’s, they only saw about two to three centimetres of rain for the whole summer.

The owner said it was nothing short of deflating.

“Asparagus is a perennial crop so when the season is over for harvest it’s really important we get rainfall to basically set next year’s crop and we just never received that last year,” said Tim Barrie, the owner at Barrie’s Asparagus Farm. “Not getting rain for asparagus would be like a runner going into a marathon and forgetting their water bottle.”

It’s been a better summer so far this year but it didn’t start out that way. May saw only 32 milimetres of rain – less than half the average – bringing back fears of another drought.

Since then, Waterloo region has experienced near-perfect growing conditions. By the end of 2022, the asparagus ferns only reached a few feet high but at this point, some ferns are at the six-foot mark already.

“So when I look at the field behind me, it’s really easy to look at because it looks so good. It’s like my field of dreams,” Barrie said.

From a field of nightmares to a field of dreams – it’s been a much more encouraging year so far, according to local farmers.

When it comes to asparagus – too much water isn’t a worry.

“Because we're on sandy soil the water just drains right through,” Barrie said.

Barrie said he’s now focused on what’s happening now and what next year could bring.

“I know that we're going to be looking forward to a great harvest next year,” he said.