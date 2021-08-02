Local athletes compete on Day 10 of Tokyo Olympic Games
Two local athletes appeared on the Olympic stage on Day 10 of the Tokyo Games.
Sarah Pavan, from Kitchener, and her teammate, Melissa Humana-Paredas of Toronto, were looking to advance to the quarter finals in beach volleyball.
They played Spain in a round-of-16 match Monday, and won the game with 21-13 in both sets.
Pavan and Humana-Paredas will go up against Australia in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
In 2019, the duo made history by becoming Canada’s first world champions in beach volleyball.
Distance runner Andrea Seccafien, of Guelph, also competed in the Women’s 5000m final Monday.
She finished the race in 15th place with a time of 15:12.09.
Seccafien will also be competing in the Women’s 10000m race on August 7.
In May 2021 she broke the Canadian record in the 10000m with a time of 31:13.94.
That same month she also achieved her personal best in the 5000m with a time of 14:57.07.
Seccafien made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games where she finished 13th in the 5000m.
