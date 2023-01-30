Local authorities speak out over recent smuggling on Detroit River

When a smuggling operation across the Detroit River was uncovered by federal prosecutors in the U.S. last week, it prompted questions about the nature of the activity along the Canadian shoreline.

“If you live on the water you [kind of] know what's out of place,” said OPP Const. Steven Duguay.

An American fisherman knew what felt out of place in April of last year before he flagged a border patrol agent in Detroit after he witnessed suspicious activity at a dock.

He said a fishing charter dropped off six people at the dock but there was no signs of any fishing gear.

“If that fisherman had not done that these people probably would never have been caught,” remarked Peter Berry, harbour master for the Windsor Essex Port Authority.

Thanks to that tip, a smuggling operation involving the ferrying of people across the Detroit River from Windsor to Detroit was busted. A federal prosecutor in the U.S. said a mansion on Riverside Drive was involved.

“Moving people illegally back and forth has been something going on around here for centuries,” said Berry.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) declined an interview regarding smuggling between the borders. In a statement, the Windsor Police Service said the case is a federal investigation and are therefore are unable to comment on it. However, they are aware of suspicious activity on the Detroit River — and so are the OPP.

“We live in an area surrounded by water. We have a bridge crossing, tunnel crossing. There's other ways, there's opportunities,” said Duguay.

The port authority said they’ve monitored an uptick in activity.

“With the electronics we do have which is cameras on the river and radar we're able to watch. I'm sitting in my office and I'll look up and see a straight line from the United States to Canada,” said Berry.

A phone call is then made to ensure the proper authority handles those involved.

“We have to work with agencies like [the] CBSA so that if we do encounter migrants or we encounter smuggling of people that [the] CBSA is able to come to the waterfront,” he explained.

Berry feels his job is more than just ensuring the safe passage of boats and ships in the port, and said, “As we see that uptick we have to be more vigilant.”

Duguay encourages the public to do what the fisherman did.

“If you see anything along our shorelines through our marinas, suspicious activity on the water, give us a call,” he said. “We'll take a look at it. If you don't want to call us and stay anonymous [and] call Crime Stoppers.”