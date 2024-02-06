Local bakery stepping up to help London boy
Staff - CTVNews.ca
CTVNewsLondon.ca
A local bakery is raising money for a 14-year-old London boy who needs a wheelchair accessible van.
Mason Christiaens was born blind, and last year, woke up paralyzed from the waist down.
After seeing his story on CTV News, the team at Nova Era Portuguese Bakery stepped up.
“Immediately I thought 'what can I do to try and help the family?” said Natalia Da Costa.
Due to mason’s physical needs he has to visit a Toronto hospital. and each trip costs the family up to $600.
You can pop into Nova Era and get a hand-made knitted hearts in exchange for a donation and the bakery will match the funds.
“We have a big community, and we have big hearts in our community. They have always come together in times of need," said Da Costa.
-
Tax on alcohol set to rise 4.7 per cent in AprilStaring April 1, consumers could notice a difference in the price of alcohol when making a purchase.
-
What to do if you fall through iceA Woodstock fire official offers tips.
-
Bedford, N.S., could get green light for massive housing projectA new development plan seeks to create hundreds of dwelling units in the Bedford Common area in Nova Scotia.
-
Sask. Party's Harpauer, Duncan, Wyant and McMorris not seeking re-election in 2024Several well known members of the Saskatchewan Party will not be seeking re-election in 2024, Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday.
-
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years laterAn Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.
-
Hockey culture under the microscope in CanadaIn the wake of the arrest of five members of the 2018 World Junior Hockey team, people are examining the culture of the sport.
-
Calgary Stampede reaches $9.5M settlement in class-action lawsuitThe Calgary Stampede and members of a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys for decades have agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement.
-
Closures continue Wednesday after record snowfall in Cape BretonThe Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) will continue its state of local emergency on Wednesday, according to a news release.
-
City of Ottawa cuts ribbon on new transitional housing projectThe doors have opened at a new transitional housing project in Ottawa, aimed at helping families experiencing homelessness transition to permanent homes.