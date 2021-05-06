Local bands raising money for Sault Area Hospital

A lull in the live music scene is not stopping local bands in Sault Ste. Marie from coming together to raise money for the Sault Area Hospital Foundation.

The 'Bandcamp Day For SAHF' is set for Friday, and features more than 20 local acts.

Among those acts is M.D. Dunn, who is also the organizer of the event. Although COVID-19 continues to stifle the live music scene, Dunn said local bands are still prepared to help out.

“A bunch of local acts have agreed to take a pledge to donate all downloads, all proceeds from their downloads, on that day through Bandcamp,” said Dunn. “As well, we’ll have live donation buttons on Facebook.”

Online platform

Bandcamp is an online platform for musicians to sell and promote their music. This week’s fundraiser is entirely a grassroots endeavour, and the Sault Area Hospital Foundation is grateful for the support.

“This is just the most wonderful fundraiser,” said SAHF donor relations officer Lee Rendell. “Bandcamp for SAHF is just a wonderful example of how the community can come together for the community’s hospital.”

In the current fundraising climate, Rendell said every little bit helps, especially with the foundation setting a lofty fundraising goal for 2021.

“We actually have quite a big goal this year to raise $5 million,” she said. “However, what the Bandcamp fundraiser is doing is actually for COVID relief. It’s one of our more urgent funds that we created as a response to everything we’re going through with this pandemic.”

M.D. Dunn is being joined by other local performers, such as Dynowaves, Jackson Reed, and These Magnificent Tentacles, to raise money for the foundation. The complete list of performers, and all other event information, can be found on the event's Facebook page.