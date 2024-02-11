Local bar prepares 5,000 to 6,000 chicken wings for Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is naturally one of the most important days of the year for bars across Barrie.

"It's massive," said David Rottman, the St. Louis Bar & Grill manager on Veteran's Drive.

"Especially this time of year after Christmas, things kind of slow down, and the Super Bowl is a huge part of growing that fan base and getting people in."

That was echoed by Lockeroom Barrie owner Dana Parris.

"Everybody's in a great mood, ready to watch whether their team is playing or not," she said. "People are just into the Super Bowl."

A Domino's employee told CTV News that they already had well over 50 pizza orders reserved as of early Sunday afternoon.

While the bars confirmed they had no shortage of chicken wings and beverages. "Probably about 5,000 to 6,000 wings," Parris estimated.

Rottmann said he doubled up his beer order for the week. "I think we're gonna fly through quite a few kegs for sure."

Another crucial element for local bars on Super Bowl Sunday is the financial element.

"On a typical Sunday this time of year, revenue-wise, we may do anywhere between $8,000 to $12,000," explained Will Carscadden, the general manager of Beertown on Fairview Road. "We'd be looking at the higher end of that tonight."

"Today's sales will probably be about 60 per cent higher than a typical Sunday," said Parris.

Regarding getting home from Super Bowl parties, South Simcoe Police Sgt. Wes Brown urges drivers to make responsible decisions before getting behind the wheel.

"If you're caught drinking and driving, you will be held accountable in our communities," Brown warned.

Brown confirmed that there will be an increased number of R.I.D.E. checkpoints in the region Sunday night. He wants to remind everyone to plan a safe ride home to keep themselves and others safe.