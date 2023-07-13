iHeartRadio

Local beach water testing results


Beaches in the region have a history of being safe, however, water quality can change from day to day or even hour to hour depending on the weather and other conditions which can change the bacteria levels in the water.

Beach goers are encouraged by local health units to make an informed decisions about beach water quality before you go swimming.

CTV News will update the conditions of local recreational water every Thursday.

 

Grey Bruce

  • Station Beach, Kincardine – No data to report

Lambton

  • Canatara, Sarnia - No warnings, swim with caution
  • Pinery - No warnings, swim with caution
  • Grand Bend North Beach - No warnings, swim with caution
  • Grand Bend South Beach – Unsafe to swim, high levels of E.coli

Huron

  • Goderich Main - Not safe to swim

Southwest Public Health

  • Port Stanley Main – Safe to swim
  • Port Stanley Erie Rest – Safe to swim
  • Port Burwell East Beach – Safe to swim
