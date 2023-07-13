Local beach water testing results

Beaches in the region have a history of being safe, however, water quality can change from day to day or even hour to hour depending on the weather and other conditions which can change the bacteria levels in the water.

Beach goers are encouraged by local health units to make an informed decisions about beach water quality before you go swimming.

CTV News will update the conditions of local recreational water every Thursday.

Grey Bruce

Station Beach, Kincardine – No data to report

Lambton

Canatara, Sarnia - No warnings, swim with caution

Pinery - No warnings, swim with caution

Grand Bend North Beach - No warnings, swim with caution

Grand Bend South Beach – Unsafe to swim, high levels of E.coli

Huron

Goderich Main - Not safe to swim

Southwest Public Health