Local beer makers compete for bragging rights and glory

A first-of-its-kind event to determine the “Master of the Brewniverse” is taking place in Windsor.

Eight local craft beer makers from across Windsor-Essex are taking part to claim the title.

“It's all about power,” laughs Windsor Eats’ Adriano Ciotoli. “And I mean it's a little bit fun.”

The one-day event is considered a celebration and friendly competition of one-off beers that are exclusive to the occasion.

Ciotoli said it gives breweries the opportunity to showcase their creativity and win bragging rights with two awards: The People’s Choice Award and the Master of the Brewniverse, which will be decided by a panel of judges.

“In true championship style, the winner gets to take home a proper Master of the Brewniverse branded championship wrestling belt,” he said.

Ciotoli explained the nature of the event means beers are limited, making it a unique opportunity for craft beer lovers to get away from the same old and try something different.

“We're really excited about this especially. This was the first larger-scale event that we had to cancel, due to COVID in April 2020. So it was nice to be able to finally bring it back,” Ciotoli said.

“It was almost a sellout back then, a month before the event was even ready to take place. And so it's nice that it kind of feels a little bit back to normal being able to bring it back and launch a brand new event.”

Ciotoli explained the winner will be determined Saturday night and added the event is expected to return to Erie Street in 2023.