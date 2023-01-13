Local boost for affordable housing in the city

A London company is giving a big boost for those struggling to access stable housing.

London Direct Liquidation donated $175,000 to Indwell on Friday.

“This is the first time I’ve made a gift of this size,” said business owner Jason Byrne. “And I want to keep doing it. I see the difference Indwell’s supportive housing is making – that it’s not just the building projects, but these are homes that are well maintained for the long-term benefit of tenants who are rebuilding their lives.”

The charity currently runs two affordable housing programs, Woodfield Gate and the new Embassy Commons, both on Dundas Street.

A pair of new Indwell housing developments are being built on the old Victoria Hospital site on South Street with 138 new affordable units to come.